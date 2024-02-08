NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Dallas Mavericks
Trade deadline moves: Acquired PJ Washington
In the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, it was believed that the Dallas Mavericks were seeking an upgrade in the frontcourt. Specifically, the Mavs were linked to power forwards that could provide a difference-making element to the team. In the end, the Mavs couldn't find a path toward acquiring a Jerami Grant or even a Kyle Kuzma. At the deadline, Dallas made their move. The Mavs sent Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for PJ Washington.
In theory, Washington seems like a good fit next to Kyrie Irvin and Luka Doncic. However, the big question is whether this move will be considered an upgrade or not in the long run.
When looking back at this trade, the only way this emerges as a big win for the Mavs is if Washington is considered a sizable upgrade from Williams. At this point, I'm not sure if that's something that can be stated with confidence. Objectively, I assume he's a more athletic fit next to Kyrie and Luka heading into the stretch run. Maybe that's what the Mavs were seeking?
Grade: B