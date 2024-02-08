NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Detroit Pistons
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Quentin Grimes, traded Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks
The Detroit Pistons finally decided to move on from Bojan Bogdanovic. After holding on to him, perhaps for too long, for the past year and a half, the Pistons decided now was the time to pull the trigger. Interestingly enough, the Pistons didn't manage to secure a future first-round pick for Bogdanovic, which is perplexing how much of a sought-after commodity he was just last season.
In the end, though, the Pistons were able to snag a player that they liked in Quentin Grimes. Officially, the Pistons traded Bogdanovic and Alec Burks for Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks.
Ultimately, the trade deadline is going to be remembered by how good Grimes ends up being. In a vacuum, the Pistons may have held on to the Bogdanovic trade chip a bit too long. However, if Grimes ends up blossoming into a potential future All-Star perhaps this deal ends up being a huge win for the team overall.
Grade: C+