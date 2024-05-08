NBA Trade Rumor: 5 Risky trade targets to help Bucks extend championship window
Even after acquiring Damian Lillard last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't avoid another disappointing - and premature - ending to their season. As the Bucks look to pick up the pieces to another lost season, we explore five risky offseason trade targets that could help the team extend their championship window.
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
Heading into the offseason, there's a very good chance that the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to find the eventual replacement for Brook Lopez. As he continues to age, the Bucks need to find a contingent plan in the event that Father Time arrives sooner than perhaps the team believes. And with just one year left on his contract, the center position could emerge as a position of priority for the team this summer.
One intriguing option that could become available this summer is Mitchell Robinson. If the New York Knicks do pivot in a way in which they would rather have Isaiah Hartenstein over Robinson, this is a deal that can make some sense. Hartenstein is heading into free agency and, with the way he's played of late, is likely a player the Knicks will want to re-sign. However, New York may need to make additional room to accomplish that. Trading Robinson could go a long way in accomplishing that.
The Bucks make some sense as a fit for Robinson as he could emerge as the defensive anchor in the paint that the Bucks need while he continues to develop next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.