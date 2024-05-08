NBA Trade Rumor: 5 Risky trade targets to help Bucks extend championship window
Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Heading into the off-season, one area of concern that the Milwaukee Bucks will have is addressing their depth on the wing and in the front court. One player who could make some sense as a potential trade target this offseason is Brooklyn Nets two-way forward Dorian Finney Smith.
As he heads into the final season of his contract before he can test free agency, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Nets end up shopping him at some point over the next few months. If that does end up being the case, the Bucks are absolutely a team that should give me Milwaukee a call. Because of his two-way ability, DFS could be considered a strong fit for Milwaukee. He would help take a ton of defensive pressure off of Giannis Antetokounmpo and would be another versatile tool that the Bucks could use in the frontcourt.
Even in a reserved role, DFS could emerge as one of the most important players for the team next season. If Milwaukee is looking to move off of Bobby, Portis, and his contract, DFS could be a worthy replacement.