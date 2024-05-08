NBA Trade Rumor: 5 Risky trade targets to help Bucks extend championship window
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
As the Toronto Raptors continued to embrace the retooling of the roster around Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, this is a team that could emerge as a big player during the offseason. One particular Raptors player who could find himself on the trade block this offseason is Bruce Brown. Entering what will likely be the final year of his contract, assuming the Raptors exercise the team option for next year, it's pretty safe to assume that Toronto is going to flip Brown for future assets. Whether that takes place during the offseason or at the NBA Trade Deadline remains to be seen.
Nevertheless, Brown is the type of two-way difference maker that the Milwaukee Bucks should be expressing interest in. Much like Alex Caruso, Brown could be viewed as a player who could start next to Damian Lillard or one that could anchor a bench unit.
With the level of impact he had with the Denver Nuggets a couple of seasons ago, it would be foolish for the Bucks not to express some interest in acquiring Brown this summer (assuming he does become available).