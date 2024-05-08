NBA Trade Rumor: 5 Risky trade targets to help Bucks extend championship window
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray is a player that the Milwaukee Bucks expressed some interest in dating back to last year's NBA Trade Deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks ended up keeping Murray on the roster beyond the deadline, there are signs that suggest that he could find his way back on the trade block this summer. If the Hawks do end up genuinely shopping Murray on the open market, the Milwaukee Bucks should be one of the teams that will likely show interest.
In a vacuum, Murray seems like a good fit next to Damian Lillard in the backcourt. Murray is a better defender than Lillard is, and while he may not be an ideal off-ball offensive player, he is better than most give him credit on that end of the floor. In order for the Bucks to get a deal done for Murray this offseason, they'd have to get quite creative without the necessary assets that the Hawks are going to be looking for.
But that said, after what this team was able to do when they landed Lillard out of nowhere last summer, it would be foolish to count out the Bucks in a possible pursuit of Murray.