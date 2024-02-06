NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Big name with the best chance of being moved ahead of deadline
If there's one big name that will be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, it will be this two-way guard.
With just a couple of days remaining before the NBA Trade Deadline, the belief is that talks will heat up soon. There have been already a few bigger deals that have gone down in the past month, but there's still hope that there could be a few other headlining trades that get completed this week. Of note, a few of the bigger names that have been in and out of the rumor mill in recent weeks are Zach LaVine, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma, Bruce Brown, D'Angelo Russell, Dejouonte Murray, and others.
Of those bigger names, though, heading into NBA Trade Deadline week, there may be one that has separated himself as the most likely big name to be moved before the February 8 trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's becoming "very likely" that Bruce Brown ends up being moved ahead of the deadline. Two names that have been most linked to Brown in recent weeks are the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. At this point, it's not outlandish to suggest that Brown could end up being the biggest name moved at the deadline.
Bruce Brown could be a real league-altering NBA Trade Deadline acquisition
Looking at both the Lakers and Knicks, assuming those are two of the teams the most interested in Brown, there's an argument to be made that he could be a real game-changer for both teams.
For the Lakers, Brown could be the two-way backcourt presence that the team is looking for next to Austin Reaves. He could also be a jolt of energy for the team heading into the final stretch before the push toward the postseason. Even though the Lakers have begun to play better of late, this is still a team that could very much benefit from a roster shakeup.
For the Knicks, Brown could be viewed as somewhat of a final piece of their championship puzzle. When it comes to their starting 5, there's an argument to be made that the shooting guard position is the team's biggest weakness. For as good as Donte DiVincenzo has been of late, he's probably best suited for a sixth man role.
Acquiring Brown at the trade deadline would give the Knicks a much-needed upgrade in the backcourt while also adding a key piece back to the bench.
Even though Brown may not be the headlining NBA Trade Deadline name that many fans will want to read about, there's no question that his impact could be far greater than most realize.