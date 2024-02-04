NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 1 dream trade deadline target for every team heading into the last few days before the buzzer.
It is officially decision week. No, this is not the time when High School athletes will make their final college decisions but the NBA Trade Deadline is later this week, February 8. This is the last chance that teams will have to upgrade their roster (via trade) before the push toward the playoffs.
For teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, the next few days are the last opportunity for these should-be contenders to make a bold upgrade. For other teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets, the trade deadline is the final opportunity to add a final piece (via trade) before the playoffs.
Then you have the rest of the league that will also have their priorities heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. As we enter what could end up being the last week of transactional talk for the foreseeable future, at least until the offseason arrives again, we explore one dream trade target for every team ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Atlanta Hawks
Dream deadline target: Austin Reaves
If the Atlanta Hawks are sold on trading Dejounte Murray at the NBA Trade Deadline, Austin Reaves has to be viewed as somewhat of a dream target for the team. The Hawks reportedly want two first-round picks and a rotation player in exchange for Murray. With the Lakers not being able to meet that demand, perhaps Reaves could go a long way in getting a deal done.
Plus, I can't tell you how good of a fit, at least on paper, Reaves appears to be next to Trae Young. This is a deal that could make a lot of sense for both sides.
What it would likely cost: To land a young player like Reaves, as you would imagine, is likely going to cost Reaves and possibly another young wing piece. Even then, there's no guarantee that the Lakers would want to part ways with Reaves at the NBA Trade Deadline. But if the Lakers are serious about upgrading their roster before the push toward the playoffs, this is certainly something they have to start thinking about. Maybe the Hawks get luck before the deadline