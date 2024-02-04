NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Golden State Warriors
Dream deadline target: Jerami Grant
What confuses me most about the Golden State Warriors and their approach heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is the fact they had a near-perfect trade target and seemingly didn't pursue him all that much. I will continue to maintain that Pascal Siakam would've been the perfect bridge to allow the Warriors' dynasty to continue forward. In the end, the Warriors didn't push hard enough and he was eventually traded to Indiana. Nevertheless, if there was a "next" dream deadline target that would make sense for the Warriors, it has to be Jerami Grant.
Grant is a similar-type player to Siakam and is the exact type of two-way player that the Warriors desperately need. The big question is whether they could meet the high asking price that the Portland Trail Blazers and Joe Cronin likely have.
What it would likely cost: At the very least, I'd have to imagine that the starting point to pull off a deal for Grant is going to be one of the team's young players and two first-round picks. Whether or not the Warriors would be able to bargain down from that point remains to be seen. But I'd be shocked if that wasn't where trade discussions began.