NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Houston Rockets
Dream deadline target: Mikal Bridges
The Houston Rockets are at a bit of a crossroads heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. After their offseason moves, the team believed that they would be competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Right now, the odds of that happening aren't great. The Rockets are currently outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings and that doesn't bode all that well for their postseason chances.
If there's one dream trade deadline target for the Rockets heading into the next few days, it has to be Mikal Bridges, a player they've already been linked to recently. But pulling off a move for Bridges could prove to be difficult.
What it would likely cost: Considering the Brooklyn Nets have no interest in trading Mikal Bridges, at least that's what's being reported, it would take a colossal offer from the Rockets to get a deal done. We're talking about the likes of 3-4 future first-round picks and perhaps a couple of young players. Objectively, I'd have to explore the option if I were the Nets if an offer in the way of Jalen Green and three future first-round picks came across the table. That seems like fair value.