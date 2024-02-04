NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Indiana Pacers
Dream deadline target: Bojan Bogdanovic
After making the move for Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers are a team that could still seemingly make another move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Considering the Pacers haven't felt the full impact of the acquisition of Siakam, I wouldn't put it past this front office to want to secure another contributor before the final push toward the postseason. Theoretically, the Pacers could use a veteran upgrade on the wing.
One dream trade target that the Pacers could have ahead of the trade deadline is Detroit Pistons veteran wing Bojan Bogdanovic. And with the Pistons going nowhere fast, you'd have to imagine that this could finally be the deadline when Detroit pulls the trigger.
What it would likely cost: The good news for the Indiana Pacers is that a move for Bogdanovic isn't likely to be all that costly. If the Detroit Pistons get to a point where they're ready to pull the trigger on a deal, the Pacers could seemingly land Bogdanovic for a future first-round pick and perhaps a rotation player. At least for now, the possibility of a Bogdanovic deal coming to fruition squarely falls in the court of the Pistons.