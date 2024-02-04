NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
LA Clippers
Dream deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
Over the past few months, the LA Clippers have quickly evolved into one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They've solved their James Harden fit issues by making a change to their starting lineup and have seemingly turned the corner on that narrative. LA has risen all the way up to third in the West standings and this is a team that seems poised to emerge as a real threat to make some serious noise in the playoffs.
Adding another piece before the NBA Trade Deadline could go a long way in accomplishing that. One dream target that should be on LA's radar heading into the last week before the deadline is Dorian Finney-Smith. As one of the most underrated two-way bigs in the league, Finney-Smith would make a ton of sense for the Clippers.
What it would likely cost: The reported asking price for Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets is reportedly high. Quite frankly, that could put the Clippers in a bad spot when it comes to their chances of pulling off such a move. However, in a vacuum, Finney-Smith would solve a lot of issues for LA in the frontcourt.