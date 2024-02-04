NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Los Angeles Lakers
Dream deadline target: Dejounte Murray
Interestingly enough, I firmly believe that the Los Angeles Lakers are on the right track heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. When it comes to dream trade targets for the Lakers, you can throw names out like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, but neither of those two players is all that realistic for Los Angeles at the moment. One player that is realistic and one who would check almost all the boxes in a star player that the Lakers need is Dejounte Murray.
Murray is a player who has already been linked to the Lakers and one they could seemingly afford. He theoretically fits next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and would help solve a lot of the issues that they have at the point guard position. Considering he's on a favorable contract moving forward, Murray would make sense for the Lakers both in the short and long term.
What it would likely cost: The Atlanta Hawks' asking price for Dejounte Murray heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is not a mystery. It's been reported as two future first-round picks and a contributor. Considering how good Murray has been this season, that's not that unrealistic of a demand. The question is, would the Lakers be willing to meet it?