NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Memphis Grizzlies
Dream deadline target: Mikal Bridges
In what will be remembered as a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies, it'd be shocking if this team decided to make a win-now move. However, there is one potential move that would make sense in terms of the long-term projection for the team. With Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have a bright future regardless. However, it may be time for the Grizzlies to upgrade the supporting cast around Morant with a legit No. 2.
Heading into the trade deadline, a dream target for the Grizzlies has to be a player like Mikal Bridges. He could be considered the perfect supporting star next to Morant. Bridges has proven he isn't a No. 1 in the NBA but could very well thrive as a No. 2 next to Morant.
What it would likely cost: As we've discussed before, the asking price for Bridges is astronomically high. The Brooklyn Nets aren't in a place where they want to trade Bridges and if a team wants to pry him away, they have to make an offer that they can't decline. For the Grizzlies, they'd probably have to include Desmond Bane, perhaps another young piece, and a myriad of future first-round picks.