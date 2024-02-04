NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Miami Heat
Dream deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
Even though it's been an up-and-down season for the Miami Heat, there is still plenty to feel good about heading into the final stretch of the season. For one, the Heat still does have a strong and talented core. Perhaps they haven't played to their full potential but there's no denying that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are considered one of the best duos in the Eastern Conference.
If they're able to land one more piece (even after the move for Terry Rozier) heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that could make another (perhaps surprising) deep run in the postseason. At this point, one dream trade deadline target for the Heat is Dorian Finney-Smith.
What it would likely cost: The reported asking price for Finney-Smith is high. That's not exactly surprising considering how much of a sought-after player he is at the deadline and the fact that he's on a very affordable contract over the next couple of seasons. But if a team like the Heat could find a way to land him, which would likely take a young player and some draft compensation, he'd certainly make a difference for a team that needs to beef up its frontcourt.