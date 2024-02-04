NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Milwaukee Bucks
Dream deadline target: Marcus Smart
The Milwaukee Bucks have left a bit to be desired even as they sit as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. After the addition of Damian Lillard, there was a belief that the Bucks would emerge as a team on the same level as the Boston Celtics. So far, they haven't lived up to those expectations. At this point, you have to lump the Bucks into that second tier in the East until they prove otherwise.
Landing one more piece at the NBA Trade Deadline could put them in the exact situation that they may need to be heading into the final stretch of the season. One dream deadline target for the Bucks has to be a two-way guard such as Marcus Smart. However, getting the Memphis Grizzlies to part ways with him could prove to be incredibly difficult.
What it would likely cost: If I had to put a price point on Smart, I'd imagine that two future first-round picks are what it will take to get a deal done. Considering what the Bucks had to give up in the Damian Lillard trade, that's going to be tough for them to put together. However, perhaps a multi-team deal gets Milwaukee at least an outside chance to pull off such a deal.