NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dream deadline target: Gordon Hayward
The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference. In theory, the Wolves should be considered a contender to win the West. However, you'd have to imagine that this team needs to make another move at the NBA Trade Deadline in order to put themselves in such a position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
If that is the path the Wolves end up taking, there's one dream deadline target that would make a lot of sense for them: Gordon Hayward. The Charlotte Hornets veteran wing is a player who will likely get moved before the deadline and could shore up quite a bit of things on the wing for Minnesota.
What it would likely cost: The good news for the Wolves or any team in pursuit of a player like Hayward is that this type of trade wouldn't be all that costly. A late first-round pick or even two second-rounders could be enough to get a deal done. Hayward is in the final year of his contract and the Hornets would do well by getting anything for him before the deadline. The most difficult part for the Wolves would likely be sending out enough salary in order to make the trade legal.