NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
New Orleans Pelicans
Dream deadline target: Malcolm Brogdon
The New Orleans Pelicans currently find themselves in that third tier of the Western Conference teams that are trying to lock up a guaranteed playoff spot. If they want to move up to the second tier to possibly be in the conversation of winning a playoff series, they'll likely have to make another move at the NBA Trade Deadline. One perhaps dream deadline target that would make some sense for the Pelicans is Malcolm Brogdon.
The Pelicans could use some more firepower on the offensive end of the floor and would benefit from another playmaker, either in the starting 5 or off the bench. Brogdon could fit that role for the Pelicans. Even at this stage of his career, he's still a difference-making player on the offensive end and would fit nicely next to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.
What it would likely cost: Of course, the big question is whether the Pelicans would be willing to pay what it would cost to pry Brogdon away from the Portland Trail Blazers. If I had to guess, the cost for Brogdon is going to be a young player and a future first-round pick.