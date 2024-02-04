NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Boston Celtics
Dream deadline target: Kelly Olynyk
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the Boston Celtics are one team that could not make a move and still be considered a big winner. They have one of the most complete rosters of all the contenders in the league and have proven to have the most overwhelming starting 5 in the league. As long as this team manages to remain healthy, there's not much standing in the way of the Celtics entering the postseason as an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
But if there is one area that the Celtics could explore upgrading at the trade deadline, it has to be the frontcourt. Adding another big next to Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford could add another element to the Celtics' roster heading into the postseason. One player that could be viewed as a dream addition would be Kelly Olynyk.
What it would likely cost: I'd have to imagine that there's going to be a large list of teams inquiring about Kelly Olynyk heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He's a stretch big that could play a valuable role for many teams across the league and the Celtics are one of those teams that should jump at the opportunity to add him to solidify their frontcourt before the stretch run.