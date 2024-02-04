NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
New York Knicks
Dream deadline target: Bruce Brown
The New York Knicks have been one of, if not, the best teams in the NBA since January 1. The acquisition of OG Anunoby has paid dividends for the Knicks so far this season. And as the Knicks continue to rise in the Eastern Conference standings, they have a very big opportunity in front of them heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. They could elect to make another move in an attempt to put themselves in an even better position to win the East this season.
With their biggest weakness at the shooting guard position, there's an argument to be made that Bruce Brown could emerge as a dream deadline target for the Knicks. He's a player that would be able to fit in with the core and his two-way play fits right in with how New York has evolved this season.
What it would likely cost: The asking price is reportedly a future first-round pick. That's something the Knicks could meet relatively easily. The big question New York would need to answer is whether they believe Brown is the target they should prioritize at the deadline. This team has to feel as if they're close to winning a title. Is Brown the final piece?