NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dream deadline target: Bojan Bogdanovic
As one of the best teams in the Western Conference standings, there's a belief around the Oklahoma City Thunder that they could make some noise in the postseason. As there should be. What this team has been able to do this season is nothing short of magical. The Thunder have one of the youngest cores in the league and are still getting better. If OKC can add another piece ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, it could boost them down the stretch.
One dream deadline target for OKC could be Bojan Bogdanovic. As a veteran wing scorer, Bogdanovic could do wonders in terms of consistency for the Thunder. He may no longer move the needle as a No. 1 or 2 option but he could certainly make some waves for the Thunder as the fourth option on the team.
What it would likely cost: The Thunder could probably land Bogdanovic, if they wanted, for a future first-round pick and a young piece. If OKC does believe they're a piece away, I'd be shocked if they didn't explore a move for Bogdanovic if he is indeed on the trade block.