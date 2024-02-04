NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Philadelphia 76ers
Dream deadline target: Dejounte Murray
Over the next few days, there are some big questions that the Philadelphia 76ers will need to answer. For one, they need to figure out if Joel Embiid is going to be able to return before the end of the season. And what they end up doing at the NBA Trade Deadline will likely be determined by the answer they get on the Embiid injury front. If they get good news on Embiid, perhaps they could view that as a sign to go all in.
If that ends up being the case, the Sixers could very much end up viewing Dejounte Murray as somewhat of a dream deadline target. I tend to believe that he would be an ideal fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid.
What it would likely cost: This is not a mystery. The asking price for Murray is well known. In order for the Hawks to even explore such a move, it's going to cost a rotation player and two future first-round picks. That's a price that the Sixers could theoretically meet. The question is, do they want to make a move right now at the deadline or would they much rather wait until the offseason to make a big move?