NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Portland Trail Blazers
Dream deadline target: Patrick Williams
Still, in the very early stages of their rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers should be prioritizing young talent. There's one low-risk, high-reward trade deadline target that the Blazers should be interested in - Patrick Williams. The Chicago Bulls forward has not hit his stride through the first few years of his career and at this point, a change of scenery has to very much be on the table.
From an objective standpoint, Williams is an intriguing young project that the Blazers can truly get behind and, you never know, maybe he's a player that can turn the corner playing with Portland's young core.
What it would likely cost: It's tough to predict what the asking price for a player like Patrick Williams would be ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Williams is a player that could test the restricted free agent market after the season and it's anyone's guess the type of contract he's going to demand on the open market. If I had to guess, a protected first-round pick may be enough for the Blazers to pry Williams away from Chicago. At this point, a fresh start is something that could be extremely beneficial to his career.