NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Sacramento Kings
Dream deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
The Sacramento Kings are in that second tier of Western Conference teams that could potentially disrupt the hierarchy once the playoffs begin. However, I still feel as if the Kings are one move away from being taken seriously once the playoffs begin. While players like Jerami Grant and Kyle Kuzma would make sense at the deadline for the Kings, I think a much cheaper and more likely outcome for Sacramento is Dorian Finney-Smith.
DFS would accomplish a lot of what the Kings need. He would bring a defensive mindset to the frontcourt, taking a ton of pressure off of Domantas Sabonis, and could still stretch the defense with his offensive skill set. The Kings may be attracted to the big names heading into the deadline, but DFS may be the better fit for the team heading into the final stretch of the season.
What it would likely cost: If the Kings are willing to part ways with two first-round picks, I'd have to imagine that would be enough. Admittedly, that's a high asking price. Would the Kings be willing to meet it?