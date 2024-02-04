NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
San Antonio Spurs
Dream deadline target: Jalen Green
If the San Antonio Spurs had it their way heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd imagine they'd be looking to acquire a player who could grow alongside Victor Wembanyama. One intriguing possibility that could arise is pairing Jalen Green, who has struggled mightily through the first few years of his career, and Wemby. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, Green could be viewed as somewhat of a dream deadline target for the Spurs.
Green is one of the most talented young players in the league who simply hasn't found his stride in the league. If there's any team that can get the most out of him, you'd have to imagine that the Spurs are probably close to the top of that list.
What it would likely cost: If it's indeed true that the Houston Rockets don't view Green as part of their foundational core, it could open the door for a big trade. The Rockets want to win now but I'm not sure the Spurs have pieces it would take to get a deal done to appease them. A couple of future first-round picks and a win-now player may be enough.