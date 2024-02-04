NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Utah Jazz
Dream deadline target: Tyler Herro
Even though he may not be a super popular player around the league at the moment, I can't help but wonder how good Tyler Herro could be on a team like the Utah Jazz. Still early in their build, if the Jazz wants to make a move to help Lauri Markkanen, Herro could be the trade target heading into the deadline. Herro may be nearing the point where a fresh start may be needed and Utah would give Herro exactly what he needs in a lead role.
The duo of Herro and Markkanen could excel together and it would also give time for the rest of the Jazz's young core to develop in the shadows. If the Jazz wants to make a semi-win-now move, Herro could be a dream target heading into the deadline.
What it would likely cost: I can't imagine that the asking price for Herro would be all that high. If I had to put a price point on it, a veteran, a future first-round pick, and a second-round pick may be enough to get Herro out of Miami. Especially considering how the narrative around Herro in Miami has begun to change of late.