NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Washington Wizards
Dream deadline target: Jalen Green
What the Washington Wizards need at the moment is young talent with a high ceiling. It's hard to find that on the trade market but there could be a perfect storm brewing in Houston that could lead to Jalen Green finding himself on the trade block. If that does end up being the case, the Wizards should make a call.
Heading into the deadline, Green could be viewed as a dream deadline target for the rebuilding Wizards. He'd certainly inject this franchise with some much-needed excitement.
What it would likely cost: The asking price for Green may be high or it may not be that much at all. At this point, who knows? However, I can't help but wonder if a swap centered around Kyle Kuzma and another rotation player (and draft compensation) for Green would work for both Washington and Houston. The Wizards would get a young piece they can truly build around and give complete freedom to while the Rockets would get a win-now piece in Kuzma. I suppose this all comes down to how much the Rockets still value Green.