Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.

By Michael Saenz

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers
Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers / Alika Jenner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
30 of 30
Next

Washington Wizards

Dream deadline target: Jalen Green

What the Washington Wizards need at the moment is young talent with a high ceiling. It's hard to find that on the trade market but there could be a perfect storm brewing in Houston that could lead to Jalen Green finding himself on the trade block. If that does end up being the case, the Wizards should make a call.

Heading into the deadline, Green could be viewed as a dream deadline target for the rebuilding Wizards. He'd certainly inject this franchise with some much-needed excitement.

Bold Predictions . NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league. dark. Next

What it would likely cost: The asking price for Green may be high or it may not be that much at all. At this point, who knows? However, I can't help but wonder if a swap centered around Kyle Kuzma and another rotation player (and draft compensation) for Green would work for both Washington and Houston. The Wizards would get a young piece they can truly build around and give complete freedom to while the Rockets would get a win-now piece in Kuzma. I suppose this all comes down to how much the Rockets still value Green.

Home/NBA Rumors