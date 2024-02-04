NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Charlotte Hornets
Dream deadline target: Draft capital
The Charlotte Hornets are in a bit of a unique situation. I'm not sure there's one dream trade target on the Hornets' radar at the moment. However, if the Hornets could add more draft capital to continue building around LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, it would go a long way as the franchise looks to take the next step in their rebuilding phase.
Basically, the Hornets need more shots at hitting on a star. Charlotte isn't one move away or one dream deadline target from emerging as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Prioritizing draft capital gives them the best shot at a better future.
What it would likely cost: If the Hornets are going to accomplish this goal heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, adding more draft capital for their build is going to cost them selling off their veteran players. We've seen the beginning of that in the move to trade Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat, but we need to see a lot more of that from the Hornets over the next few days. It's time to pull the plug on many of the vets on their Hornets.