NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Chicago Bulls
Dream deadline target: Buddy Hield
The Chicago Bulls are headed into a pretty huge week. After all the early-season trade rumors, I'm not sure how they could go through the deadline without moving on from Zach LaVine. How that gets done, if it actually does, remains to be seen. However, looking at the landscape of the league and where the Bulls find themselves, I can't help but wonder if a great addition to the team could be a player like Buddy Hield.
Assuming the Bulls want to retool their roster at the deadline and not completely turn it over, Hield could be a natural fit as a player in the final year of his contract. He's a good enough of a player where he'd continue to make an impact for the Bulls this season as they attempt to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference.
What it would likely cost: Heading into the trade deadline, Hield could probably be had for a rotation player and a future pick. If perhaps the Bulls could expand this to a multi-team trade, it would make sense to send LaVine to a third or fourth team with the Bulls landing Hield in the process. I'm not sure if they could pull it off, but it would be the definition of making lemonade out of lemons.