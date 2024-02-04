NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dream deadline target: De'Andre Hunter
It's been reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for 3-and-D upgrades on the wing ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Then again, which playoff contenders aren't looking for that type of addition? Nevertheless, with a strong core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, the Cavs aren't that far off in thinking they could be an impactful wing away from disrupting the Eastern Conference hierarchy.
One dream target for the Cavs heading into the trade deadline is De'Andre Hunter, a player who perhaps has become a bit of a luxury on the Atlanta Hawks now with the continued ascension of Jalen Johnson.
What it would likely cost: It's impossible what a player like Hunter would cost on the open market but you'd have to assume that at least a future first-round pick and a young player would have to be involved. If the Cavs are truly looking to make an improvement on the wing ahead of the trade deadline, it's going to be at least somewhat costly. That can't take the team by surprise by any means.