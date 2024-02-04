NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Dallas Mavericks
Dream deadline target: Jerami Grant
The Dallas Mavericks have been slightly improved this season compared to how they closed last year. However, they're still very much considered to be in the second tier of the Western Conference. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that very much remains a big move away from being considered amongst the rest of the contenders. The question is, is that one magical move to completely alter their ceiling available at the trade deadline?
In short, yes (if the Mavs are willing to pay the price). Jerami Grant could be viewed as a complete game-changing acquisition for the Mavs at the NBA Trade Deadline. Though, for a player as Grant is, it could be tough to get a deal done. Especially when you consider who they'll be negotiating against.
What it would likely cost: Knowing the way Portland Trail Blazers general manager operates, the asking price for Jerami Grant is going to be high. We're talking about a young player and likely two future first-round picks. I'm not sure if the Mavs are willing to go that far for a player that may or may not be considered as a final piece of a contending puzzle.