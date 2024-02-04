NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Denver Nuggets
Dream deadline target: Bruce Brown
The Denver Nuggets, as one would expect, are coasting through the regular season but can't afford to lollygag too long. I'd imagine that after the NBA All-Star break, we're going to see the Nuggets shift to another gear. With how competitive the top 4 in the West are, there's a real chance that the Nuggets end up sliding to the 4th seed heading into the playoffs. With how talented this team is, that likely wouldn't be a problem. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nuggets could explore a dream target to solidify their depth.
A dream target for the Nuggets can be none other than Bruce Brown. The Nuggets weren't able to (or decided not to) re-sign Brown during the offseason but perhaps they could look to right a wrong before the deadline.
What it would likely cost: The recent reporting suggests that the Raptors are seeking a future first-round pick, at least, in exchange for Brown heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The Nuggets could also have a hard time fitting ins contract into their books this season, but there are creative ways that Denver could seemingly get there if they truly wanted to make this reunion come to fruition.