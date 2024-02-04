NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream trade deadline target for every team
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, we look at some dream targets.
Detroit Pistons
Dream deadline target: Zach LaVine
Considering what the Detroit Pistons are likely looking to do between now and next season, I'd be inclined to believe that the Pistons would rather make a move that helps them win in the short term rather than one that sees them taking a bit of a step back in their rebuilding process. That's where the idea of Zach LaVine being a dream trade deadline target comes to fruition. Understandably, it's probably not a popular opinion.
However, the Pistons want to win. LaVine could find exactly what he needs in Detroit. LaVine would give the Pistons a breath of fresh air and the Pistons would effectively give LaVine the fresh start that he likely needs at this point in his career.
What it would likely cost: Ironically enough, the price for LaVine probably wouldn't be all that high. If the Pistons are willing to include one of their young players, the Pistons and Bulls would likely be able to come to a deal fairly quickly. Whether or not that could happen remains to be seen. But perhaps something could materialize quickly in the next few days.