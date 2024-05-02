NBA Trade Rumors: 1 'Favorite' to land Kevin Durant if he were to be traded
There would be one clear 'favorite' to land Kevin Durant if the Phoenix Suns were open to trading him this offseason.
After a stunning end to their season, in which they were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's difficult to map out just how this offseason will go for the Phoenix Suns. In theory, the Suns would improve their roster this offseason around their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but with no assets, no cap room, and little flexibility beyond that, it's hard to envision how that's exactly going to happen.
The Suns may be stuck to the extent where they may have to dig their way out of their financial hole by trading one of their big stars. It wouldn't be their first choice, but a trade of KD this summer can't be considered completely off the table. If that were to happen, there would be a handful of teams interested. But perhaps just one clear favorite.
According to a recent report from Heavy.com, the Miami Heat would be considered a "favorite" to land KD if he were traded this offseason. While all this could be considered moot since it doesn't appear as if the Suns are going to explore trading any of their Big 3, much less KD, it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason.
And with the way the Heat ended their season, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they ended up initiating trade talks with the Suns. Phoenix could end up rebuffing the Heat at every attempt, but there could be the potential for a blockbuster trade between the two sides if both are desperate enough heading into the summer.
Both the Suns and Heat look to be aggressive this summer
Both teams are likely to explore every option to get better. The Suns aren't likely going to pivot toward a rebuild and it's hard to imagine any scenario in which Phoenix gets better while also trading KD. In an ideal world, the Suns would be able to trade Beal to improve the roster around KD and Booker. However, with his no-trade clause and with one of the most expensive contracts in the league, it's hard to see how a Beal trade comes to fruition for the Suns.
The Heat would love to get their hands on KD. But even after pursuing him and then losing out in the sweepstakes to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, it's hard to carve out how Miami is going to have a different outcome this time around.
For as much as the Suns and Heat may want to improve their rosters this summer, these are two teams that may be "stuck" with the core for another year or two.