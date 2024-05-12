NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Indiana Pacers
Trade scenario: Trading their non-Haliburton young core
The Indiana Pacers are in an interesting spot heading into the offseason. Even if they fall short against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, this has already been a successful season for the team. But after making the big move for Pascal Siakam, one thing has become clear for the Pacers. The window to win in the Eastern Conference is now. Heading into the offseason, as the Pacers continue to build around their new core, there could be a demand on the front office to add another veteran difference-maker. And to pull that off, the Pacers may have to be prepared to trade their non-Tyrese Haliburton young core.
Theoretically, if the Pacers wanted to add another veteran difference-maker who could help the team take another step forward in the East, you'd have to think that Indiana would need to build a trade package around Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, and perhaps one of their other promising young pieces.
Whether or not the Pacers would want to do that remains to be seen. However, it's certainly something the team would have to consider if they want to emerge as a true championship contender next season.