NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
LA Clippers
Trade scenario: A sign-and-trade of Paul George
Especially with the way the LA Clippers season came to an end, there is a very good chance that Paul George is going to be one of the bigger names that will dictate how chaotic the NBA offseason ends up being. As one of the biggest names on the free agent market this summer, there is an expectation that George is going to test the open market. Whether or not that ends up being ultimately true remains to be seen. However, at this point, we have to assume that George is at least somewhat open to the possibility of joining another team this summer.
And if the Clippers do believe that is a possibility, one scenario that they have to be prepared for heading into the offseason is one that revolves around working toward a sign-and-trade deal for George. It may not be the Clippers' No. 1 option heading into free agency, but it could very well be a real possibility with the way things have trended recently.
If George does intend on switching teams, the Clippers should, at the very least, be prepared to get an asset back in exchange. That's where a sign and trade of George could come into play for the Clippers.