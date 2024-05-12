NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Miami Heat
Trade scenario: Trading Jimmy Butler
In an ideal world, the Miami Heat would enter the offseason with the priority of finding a final piece of their championship puzzle. That final piece would likely include an All-Star talent that would fit gracefully next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, as we saw last offseason, that's going to be a lot easier said than done for the Heat. Because of the lack of overall trade assets, there's a very real chance that Miami will find themselves in the offseason with the need to pivot towards a major retooling of the roster.
If the Heat isn't able to land another All-Star talent this summer, there's no reason to run their team back this upcoming season. At that point, the Heat would have to seriously think about the possibility of trading Jimmy Butler.
Jimmy is going to be 35 years old at the start of next season, and he deserves a real shot to win the championship. If the Heat isn't able to make a big move this summer, Miami should seriously consider trading him, which would be beneficial not only for him but also for the franchise as a whole. It would make the most sense at that point.