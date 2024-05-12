NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Milwaukee Bucks
Trade scenario: Trading Damian Lillard
It's almost impossible to predict how the Milwaukee Bucks are going to approach the offseason. On one hand, this season may have been doomed from the beginning as they likely didn't have the right head coach in place. Firing a coach midway through his first season with the team is never an ideal situation, and probably gives insight to bigger problems that were taking place behind the scenes. In the end, the Bucks were an overall disappointing team this season.
However, there's also a case to be made that injuries are what truly derailed the season for the Bucks. All that said, there is a potential trade scenario this summer that includes the Bucks moving on from Damian Lillard. Even after making the bold attempt to land last summer, it's safe to say that Lillard didn't ever look like himself this season in Milwaukee.
It could make the most sense for both Lillard and the Bucks to move on from each other but considering his age and contract situation, it's likely going to be difficult to find a taker after the underwhelming season he had.