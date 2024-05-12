NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Minnesota Timberwolves
Trade scenario: Trading Karl-Anthony Towns
As a team that looks destined to win the NBA Championship this season, no matter how this playoff run ends for them, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to have some big decisions to make this summer. In my opinion, one of the bigger decisions revolves around what to do when it comes to the future of Karl-Anthony Towns. Dating back to the last offseason, there were whispers and murmurs that the team wanted to part ways with KAT.
In the end, for whatever reason, the Wolves kept him on the roster, and thankfully, that paid off the season. However, there is a case to be made that the Wolves may be better off trying to cash out on his trade value this summer. Even if the Wolves do end up winning the championship, this is a team that should seriously consider trading KAT.
With the money that he's due in the future, it would be easier for the Wolves to trade him now with his value at perhaps an all-time high, rather than having to figure this issue out down the line. It's time to turn over the franchise to Anthony Edwards completely. He's ready.