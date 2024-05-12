NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
New Orleans Pelicans
Trade scenario: Trading Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading into an offseason in which they have to make a big decision about their future. There have been whispers that the Pelicans may have to decide between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the offseason. While I don't know how true that belief is, there is a decision to be made about Ingram's future.
As he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, he's almost certainly going to ask for an extension before the start of next season. However, at least up to now, there hasn't been much indication that Ingram and the Pelicans are going to agree to an extension. And if that continues to be the case, there's a very real chance that the Pelicans may have to shop Ingram on the trade market this summer.
That's why, over the next couple of months, this is a team that should be preparing for the possibility of having to trade Ingram before the start of next season. It may not be the best course of action that will put this team in a position to take another step forward in the Western Conference this season, but it is something that could be in the best interest of the team in the long run.