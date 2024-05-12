NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
New York Knicks
Trade scenario: Going all-in on an All-Star talent
Even despite all the injuries that they've had to battle through all season, there's a case to be made that the New York Knicks have been one of the better stories in the NBA this season. They're on the precipice of making a return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in nearly three decades and could have the best chance of an East team dethroning the Boston Celtics in a potential playoff series.
But even as they continue to navigate through the Eastern Conference playoffs, no matter what ends up happening the remainder of the season, this is a team that will be entering the offseason with momentum on their side. The big question for the Knicks is whether or not they'll be able to find the final piece of their NBA championship puzzle this summer.
With how loaded this team is, it's easy to see why they could be one move away from emerging as a real championship contender next season. Heading into the summer, this is a team that should be prepared to put together the package that it would take to acquire a big-name talent via trade this offseason.