NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trade scenario: Trading Josh Giddey
Even if the Oklahoma City Thunder end up losing in the Western Conference Semifinals at the hands of the red-hot Dallas Mavericks, this would be remembered as a successful season. Taking a big step forward in the progression as a team, the sky is the limit for the Thunder moving forward. Heading into the offseason, the Thunder will be in a position to take another big step in their progression as they look to reemerge next season as a strong force in the Western Conference. But finding that big splash move to help them continue to elevate could prove to be difficult.
One player that the team should be prepared and willing to trade heading into the offseason is Josh Giddey. For all the strong pieces that the Thunder has on its roster, Giddey seems like the most awkward of fits for OKC. Because of that, you'd have to imagine that if this team is going to make a big move for an All-Star, Giddey would likely be involved in those trade discussions.
And as the NBA offseason quickly approaches, I'd imagine the trade whispers surrounding Giddey could grow louder and louder.