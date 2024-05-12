NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Orlando Magic
Trade scenario: Trading for a veteran difference-maker
Looking back, there's no question that blowing a double-digit leading in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers is going to leave a bad taste in the Orlando Magic's mouth. Nevertheless, there's no question that the strides that they made this season are going to be viewed as momentum-building success heading into the offseason. This summer, the Magic should prioritize trying to add a veteran difference maker, whether it's via free agency or trade.
The Magic has already been linked to Klay Thompson, but I still have a hard time envisioning him leaving the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Magic. That can leave Orlando in a place where they have to make a trade for the veteran difference-maker that they may be seeking. Heading into the summer, the Magic should be willing to pull the trigger on such a move.
Oftentimes, Young teams can be hesitant to make such a move too early, but with the success that the Magic had this season, there's an argument to be made that they're ready to make another jump in the East.