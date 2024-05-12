NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Philadelphia 76ers
Trade scenario: Signing and trading for Paul George or LeBron James
The Philadelphia 76ers have cleared the deck heading into the offseason. With only Joel Embiid and Paul Reed on their active roster heading into the summer, this is a team that will have not only the salary cap space but also the tradable draft capital that it would take to secure a big-name player via free agency or trade at this offseason. Specifically, the Sixers should be preparing to make a bold sign and trade offer for one of the big two free agents - Paul George or LeBron James. Either of those two players would be a great fit for what the Sixers are trying to build heading into next season.
Whether the Sixers can successfully pry either one of those players away from their incumbent teams remains to be seen. However, there's no question that the Sixers should be prepared to give up what it could possibly take (via trade) to make it happen.
If the Sixers would emerge from the offseason with either PG or LeBron, they would automatically emerge as a favorite in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. Especially with how good Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid looked this past season.