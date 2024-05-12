NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Phoenix Suns
Trade scenario: Trading Kevin Durant
There may not be a natural path toward improvement for the Phoenix Suns heading into the offseason and that could end up being the biggest reason why they may have to consider retooling or rebuilding their roster. If the front office isn't confident that this Big 3 can figure it out next season, and there's really no reason to believe that they can, the Suns seriously have to consider trading one of their big players. Assuming Phoenix is not going to trade Devin Booker and that Bradley Beal would not waive his no-trade clause, Kevin Durant becomes the natural talent to be moved this offseason.
That's why the Suns should be prepared for the scenario in which they have to trade KD this summer. I'm not saying they will or even that they're thinking about it just yet, but it's a scenario they should be preparing for - even if they never admit it.
Trading KD could give the Suns the assets they would need to retool the roster, once again, around Booker. At this point, that may be the best path forward for a team that seems lost in their current build after a disappointing season.