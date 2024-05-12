NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Portland Trail Blazers
Trade scenario: Trading Jerami Grant and/or Malcolm Brogdon
It's safe to say that this past season didn't go as planned for the Portland Trail Blazers. With the way they operated during the offseason, you'd have to imagine that they thought they would be a fringe playoff team in the Western Conference. However, it quickly became apparent that this team is perhaps more far off from competing for a playoff spot than originally thought.
Because of their performance season, that could change the team's immediate outlook. Heading to the offseason, one trade scenario that the team should be prepared for is one that involves moving on from Jeremy Grant and/or Malcolm Brogdon. If the Blazers are not close to competing for a playoff spot in the West, it makes little to no sense to continue to have Grant and Brogdon on the roster.
By the end of this season, it would be surprising if both of those two players were still on the roster. Quite frankly, you can make the argument that both of them should be traded at some point over the next few months.