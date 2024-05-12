NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Sacramento Kings
Trade scenario: Trading Harrison Barnes
Losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back years is never a great thing for a team that is trying to take a step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy. Especially considering when there was a time when it appeared that the Kings were one of the "next team up" in the conference. Heading into the offseason, this is the team that will have some big questions to answer about their future - with the biggest of such being how they can take the next step in their progression as a team.
Quite frankly, the answer to that question may be difficult to find. That's why almost anything and everything, aside from trading Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, should be on the table for this team heading into the offseason.
One trade scenario that the Kings should be prepared to see play out is moving on from Harrison Barnes. He's a player who could provide value on the open market or could help them create space for re-signing Malik Monk.