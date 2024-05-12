NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Toronto Raptors
Trade scenario: Moving on from Bruce Brown
Even with an impressive core of young talent after moving on from Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby before this year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Toronto Raptors are likely still a year or two, at the very least, away from making much noise in the Eastern Conference. Because of that, it doesn't make much sense to keep a veteran player like Bruce Brown on the roster. With a team option for next season, the assumption is that the Raptors are going to opt into that option in an attempt to trade him for an asset or two before the NBA Trade Deadline.
I'd argue if the Raptors want to take advantage of his full value, they almost have to trade them at some point during the offseason. Heading into the summer, this is one scenario that the Raptors have to already be already preparing for.
What do the Raptors want in any deal in exchange for Brown? And what is the timeline for trading Brown? Those two questions are what could end up driving how this offseason goes for the Raptors and especially on the Brown front.