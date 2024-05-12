NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Utah Jazz
Trade scenario: Listening to Lauri Markkanen offers
The Utah Jazz continues to operate in a way that suggests they want to continue to retool or rebuild on the fly. It's recently been reported that the Jazz will likely be in the market to make a big splash this offseason. You'll have to imagine that they're going to be open and willing to have discussions about the potential addition of a veteran star.
However, if the trade market doesn't develop as perhaps the Jazz believes that it will, you can't help but wonder if this front office would be willing to at the very least listen to offers regarding Lauri Markkanen. In fact, I would go on to say that that is something that Jazz has to be prepared for.
Even if they have no intention of actually pulling the trigger and trading him this summer, they have to at least test the market to see what they could theoretically get. At the end of the day, the Jazz's goal is to win a championship in the future. If they can't find a veteran star to place next to Markkanen, the next best thing could be getting a huge haul in exchange for him that would help jumpstart this current rebuild.