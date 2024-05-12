NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Brooklyn Nets
Trade scenario: Mikal Bridges is shopped
At least, in my opinion, the Brooklyn Nets are an interesting team to keep a close eye on heading into the NBA offseason. As they prepare for the summer, the overwhelming expectation is that the Nets are going to emerge as a buyer initially. The Nets are going to be in the market for a superstar player that they could place next to Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. Even though the Nets had a somewhat disappointing season this year, the belief is that they could be a superstar-level player away from potentially making noise in the Eastern Conference next season. However, what happens if that move never fully develops?
One trade scenario that the Nets should be prepared for involves a pivot away from being a buyer to emerge as a seller. In this possibility, the Nets would then be open to shopping Bridges on the open market.
If the Nets aren't able to find a superstar player that they can add via trade quickly, this is a team that might need to pivot. If not, they risk being stuck in mediocrity for a second or third straight season.